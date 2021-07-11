Acuña out for year, Machado in; Realmuto an All-Star starter

DENVER (AP) — Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., elected to start Tuesday’s All-Star Game as the NL’s top vote-getter among outfielders, tore the ACL in his right knee during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins and will miss the rest of the season. Acuña was replaced on the All-Star roster by Padres third baseman Manny Machado. Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection as a replacement, then said hours later he would also skip the game. He was replaced by Milwaukee catcher Omar Narváez.