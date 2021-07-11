Skip to Content

Torreyes homers, Philly bullpen shines in 5-4 win over BoSox

BOSTON (AP) — Ronald Torreyes hit a three-run homer, Philadelphia used six pitchers after losing its scheduled starter to COVID-19, and the Phillies hung on to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4. The Phillies took the last two of the three-game series at Boston and enter the All-Star break at 44-44. Torreyes had three of Philadelphia’s six hits and J.T. Realmuto had an RBI single in the third. Philadelphia had to scratch starter Aaron Nola and place the right-hander and three teammates on COVID-19-related injured reserve on Sunday. Brandon Kintzler was the opener, Cristopher Sánchez got the win and Ranger Suárez finished it for his second save.

