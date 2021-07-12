Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing rising fears of summer violence, President Joe Biden has embarked on a precarious political high-wire act, trying to balance supporting law enforcement to curb the rise in crime while also backing the police reform movement championed by many of his supporters. Biden met with Democratic urban leaders _ including Eric Adams, the heavy favorite to be the next mayor of New York City _ at the White House on Monday about shootings as Democrats warily watch the violence across the nation. Though limited to what could be done at the federal level, Biden promised to support efforts on the ground to combat crime.