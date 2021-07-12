Binghamton, Johnson Mayors release statement on audit of $274m sewage treatment plant project

(WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David and Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie released a joint statement Monday following an audit on the $274 million rehabilitation project at the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant.

The audit was completed by the Office of the New York State Comptroller and was released on July 9.

Their statement is posted below:

“We want to thank the New York State Comptroller’s Office for conducting this year-and-a-half-long audit of the $274 million rehabilitation project at the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant.

“Over the last 18 months, OSC staff have closely examined every aspect of the project, down to the last detail. The result is a 17-page audit that found City officials properly planned and monitored the project, ensuring construction change orders were made only when warranted and following a sound process for project oversight that included daily onsite inspections. The audit highlighted how the City avoided millions of dollars in interest and financing costs, and applauded officials for securing grants to cover more than a quarter of project costs. State auditors also recognized the City’s efforts to withhold payments to contractors to recover costs associated with project delays.

“The audit’s one and only recommendation — to work with legal counsel on recouping costs related to project delays — has been underway since well before the audit’s release.

“This audit is independent, third-party validation from our Democratic State Comptroller that the Joint Sewage Treatment Plant rehabilitation project was well-managed. It very clearly dispels the long-running false narrative — political cheap shots pushed by some former and current members of Binghamton City Council and a former member of the Johnson City Village Board, some former and current members of plant management and some members of the Joint Sewage Treatment Plant Board — that there were issues associated with this project.

“Finally, the community can know without question that their multi-million-dollar investment in rehabilitating the plant was managed well and with strong fiscal oversight. Now that this rehabilitation project has received a clean audit, it is imperative we make sure a plan is in place to maintain these new systems moving forward so ratepayers never again find themselves in the position of funding a full plant rebuild.

“We applaud the State auditors for their diligence. We also offer our most sincere thanks to City Comptroller Chuck Shager and Project Analyst Ed Crumb, who was meticulous in record keeping, for the significant role they played in assisting with this audit, ensuring documents were readily available, well organized and indexed.

“We look forward to welcoming New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) officials in the next few months to cut the ribbon on the area’s largest environmental project.”