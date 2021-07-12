Community celebrates life of late EPAC co-founder

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Friends and family of Lou Ligouri gathered at the Endicott Performing Arts Center for a "celebration of life" on July 12.

Ligouri, the co-founder of EPAC passed away on July 1 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In early June, Ligouri's friends and family showed their solidarity and support by serenading him and playing instruments on his front lawn outside his home.

Ligouri told 12 News during the time of the event, "They take the time to pay a tribute to somebody who's saying goodbye shortly. You can't have more love than that, and love is what it's all about."