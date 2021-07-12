Congregate Dining re-opens at Countryside Community Center

OWEGO (WBNG) -- After being closed for 16 months, the Countryside Community Center re-opened its congregate dining program.

After being reduced to solely "grab-and-go" lunches for the past year and a half, the center held a grand opening ceremony to welcome community members back in person.

The ceremony started a ribbon-cutting ceremony and ended with the center's famous pork loin meal served buffet style.

The event was something Tioga Opportunities Director Christine Shaver said they were craving for a long time.

"Normally we have lots of people here in and out throughout the day with many different activities and programs." She said. "We are used to having a lot of hustle and bustle throughout the building and we've really missed that over the last 16 months or so."

She said, "For us to be able to welcome the public back really is a signal that times are changing"

Some of the countryside Community Center activities still remain on pause but over the next few months, visitors can expect a phased reopening plan.