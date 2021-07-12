Flash Flood Warning from MON 1:11 AM EDT until MON 4:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Cayuga County in central New York…

Southeastern Seneca County in central New York…

Northwestern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 415 AM EDT.

* At 111 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Owasco, Covert, Genoa, Ledyard, Trumansburg, Moravia, Interlaken,

King Ferry, Venice Center, Scipio Center, Cascade, Casowasco,

Kidders, Sheldrake, Montville, East Venice, East Genoa, Lake

Ridge, Lansingville and Merrifield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED