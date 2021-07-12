Flash Flood Warning until MON 9:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BROOME, NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND

NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES…

At 853 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rain was

mainly south of the warned area. Runoff from 1 to 3 inches of

additional rainfall this evening combined with wet soils from last

nights heavy rains has caused flash flooding on small streams and

creeks. Expect the flooding to taper down in the next hour.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin,

Hallstead, Windham, Great Bend, Little Meadows, Friendsville, Vestal

Center, Brackney, Endwell, West Corners, Union Center, Chenango

Bridge, Warren Center, Sanitaria Springs and Port Dickinson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED