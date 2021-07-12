Flash Flood Warning until MON 9:45 PM EDT

Flash Flood Warning until MON 9:45 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BROOME, NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND
NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES…
At 853 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rain was
mainly south of the warned area. Runoff from 1 to 3 inches of
additional rainfall this evening combined with wet soils from last
nights heavy rains has caused flash flooding on small streams and
creeks. Expect the flooding to taper down in the next hour.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal, Kirkwood, Conklin,
Hallstead, Windham, Great Bend, Little Meadows, Friendsville, Vestal
Center, Brackney, Endwell, West Corners, Union Center, Chenango
Bridge, Warren Center, Sanitaria Springs and Port Dickinson.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED