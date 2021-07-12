Flash Flood Warning until MON 9:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BROOME, SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA, NORTHEASTERN

BRADFORD AND NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES…

At 726 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rain has

moved east of the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Additional rain is expected between 8 and 9 pm which could

cause more flooding. There were reports of flooded roadways and

washouts in the Vestal area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Owego, Vestal, Kirkwood,

Conklin, Hallstead, Windham, Great Bend, Nichols, Little Meadows,

Friendsville, Vestal Center, Tioga Terrace, West Corners, Endwell,

Union Center, Apalachin and Brackney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED