Flash Flood Warning from MON 7:05 PM EDT until MON 9:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Chemung County in central New York…

Southwestern Tioga County in central New York…

Northern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 945 PM EDT.

* At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain moving into northwest Bradford County. The expected

rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall

amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is expected to begin shortly as the soils are very wet in

the warned area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Chemung, Sayre, Waverly, Athens, Towanda, Troy, Barton, Ridgebury,

Wysox, Litchfield, Ulster, North Towanda, Springfield, South

Waverly, Herrick, Wellsburg, Nichols, Rome and Le Raysville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR