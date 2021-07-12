Flash Flood Warning from MON 8:29 PM EDT until MON 11:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Broome County in central New York…

Delaware County in central New York…

Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York…

Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1130 PM EDT.

* At 829 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Walton, Delhi, Deposit, Roxbury, Sanford, Colchester, Susquehanna,

Susquehanna Depot, Andes, Hancock, Windsor, Margaretville,

Lanesboro, Fleischmanns, Thompson, Starrucca, Harvard, Corbett,

Downsville and East Branch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR