Flash Flood Watch from MON 3:00 PM EDT until TUE 2:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from MON 3:00 PM EDT until TUE 2:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata,
Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry,
Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and
York.
* Through late tonight.
* Excessive rain from multiple thunderstorms. Rainfall could total 2
to 3 inches in some locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&