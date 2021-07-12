Skip to Content

Flash Flood Watch from MON 3:00 PM EDT until TUE 2:00 AM EDT

New
1:21 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Tioga-PA

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata,
Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry,
Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and
York.

* Through late tonight.

* Excessive rain from multiple thunderstorms. Rainfall could total 2
to 3 inches in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

wbngweather

More Stories

Skip to content