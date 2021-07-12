Flash Flood Watch from MON 3:00 PM EDT until TUE 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata,

Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry,

Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and

York.

* Through late tonight.

* Excessive rain from multiple thunderstorms. Rainfall could total 2

to 3 inches in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

