Flood Advisory from MON 1:41 AM EDT until MON 4:45 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Cayuga County in central New York…

Northwestern Cortland County in central New York…

Southern Onondaga County in central New York…

* Until 445 AM EDT.

* At 141 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Syracuse, Pompey, Manlius, Otisco, Marcellus, Preble, Niles,

Scott, Sempronius, Tully, Fabius, La Fayette, Kelloggsville,

Watervale, Vesper, Cedarvale, Nedrow, Glen Haven, Apulia and

Baltimore.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&