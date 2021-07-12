Flooding causes damage in Town of Fenton

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- Heavy rain over the weekend caused washouts up-creek, bringing debris and trees downstream and creating a dam under a bridge on Tunnel Road in the Town of Fenton.

Crews from Broome County arrived Sunday evening to begin working to clear the creek, but there was too much debris jammed under the bridge.

According to residents, the creek crested around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

They were able to get out of the house when it happened but were only able to take themselves and their dog. The family said that had the creek crested later in the night when they were asleep, it could've been a much different story.

The American flag hanging near the home's driveway was an indication of how high water levels got.

This house in Port Crane near a creek was halfway under water after flooding. You can see the water line on the house and the American flag. I’ll be live from tonight at 5, 5:30 and 6 to show how this happened and what Broome County is doing in response. @WBNG12News pic.twitter.com/FYrZqlU1p4 — Kienan (@KienanDixon16) July 12, 2021

Crews on the scene said they were exhausted because the rain this spring and summer has been relentless.

"It just seems like we never get a break from one storm to the next. During the winter trying to clean up all that mess, and during the spring and summer we've had so much water that we just can't keep up with everything," one crew member from Broome County said.