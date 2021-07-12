Flash flood threat slowly fades overnight

Tonight: Rain and thunder possible. Rain could be heavy. Flash flooding could develop in persistent rain. Muggy. Low: 65-71



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A stationary front remains draped in our vicinity tonight and showers and a few storms are expected to persist. Rain could be very heavy and some areas could see renewed flash flooding if the rain falls on areas that were soaked and saturated Sunday evening. Please be Weather Aware! Lows tonight stay in the 60s to near 70. We run the risk of an isolated severe storm Tuesday, too.