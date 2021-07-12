In Photos: Flood damage across Broome County

(WBNG) -- Torrential rainfall occurred across parts of the Southern Tier Sunday night, leaving behind flooded roadways.

Broome County officials have closed multiple roads and issued a State of Emergency for the towns of Chenango and Dickinson and the Village of Johnson City due to flooding.

Posted above are photos of the flooding damage that were submitted to the 12 News Facebook group, Twin Tiers Takes.

