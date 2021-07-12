Italy erupts as Europe’s soccer champions come home to Rome

ROME (AP) — Europe’s soccer champions have returned home to the ecstatic cheers of Italians. Captain Giorgio Chiellini, his fist pumping in the air, and coach Roberto Mancini hoisted the trophy high over their heads as they descended from the Alitalia charter at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport early Monday. The team was going to be feted officially later Monday by the president and prime minister. Italians spent the better part of the night honking horns, setting off fireworks and violating all sorts of coronavirus precautions to celebrate Italy’s 3-2 win on penalties over England.