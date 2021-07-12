Mexico: 68 activists, 43 journalists killed since late 2018

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says 68 rights and environmental activists have been killed during the current administration, and 43 journalists have been murdered. The totals include those killed since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office on Dec. 1, 2018. The issue came to a head in late May and early June, when in the space of a month, three activists were gunned down in separate incidents. López Obrador has promised to protect journalists, but critics have questioned whether the government is doing enough. The Interior Department said Monday that 1,478 activists and journalists are currently receiving government protection, but nine of those killed were in that program.