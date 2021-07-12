Radar detects likely tornado in Bradford County

(WBNG) -- Just before 8 p.m., the National Weather Service's radar in Binghamton detected debris that was lofted into the air by a likely tornado in Western Bradford County.

Radar also detected a 'hook echo' with the storm as it moved near Wetona.

During a call to Bradford County dispatch, there were multiple trees reported down in that area, as well as localized flooding.

Storm damage was reported in western parts of the county, including Troy, Columbia, Springfield, and Smithfield.

