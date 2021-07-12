Red Cross continues to experience blood shortage

(WBNG) -- The American Red Cross is continuing to face a severe blood shortage as people shift back to everyday life.

12 News spoke with the Red Cross on June 28, during which time the national blood reserve was down to a half day's supply rather than the standard 4 to 5.

Red Cross Regional Donor Services Executive Hanna Malak said that while the reserve number is still low, the numbers have gotten better as more people are donating.

Malak said that while new donors are always needed, there are things regular donors can do to help as well.

"Folks can give whole blood every 56 days so every two months so up to about six times a year if you give regularly." He said. "On average our donors give less than two times a year. So one thing is if someone is a regular donor maybe they do it two times a year is maybe consider doing it a third time or a fourth time."

As an incentive to donate, the Red Cross is offering $10 Amazon gift cards to those who donate from now until July 31, as well as an automatic entry to win gas for a year.