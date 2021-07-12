Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders says he and President Joe Biden are on the same page over a “transformative” infrastructure package. The independent senator who chairs the Senate Budget Committee met privately Monday with Biden at the White House. Sanders is preparing a package that would unleash more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments. He says it’s on par with the New Deal of the 1930s. Biden’s top priority faces a critical juncture. Congress is racing to put together the sweeping proposal for initial votes later this month. Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of senators is struggling to reach agreement on a more modest package.