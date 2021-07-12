State Police investigating ‘numerous’ burglaries across counties

(WBNG) -- New York State Police announced Monday it is investigating numerous robberies that have occurred in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties.

In their investigation, State Police said they have made two arrests so far.

Police charged 23-year-old Christopher J. Youngs Jr. of Maryland, N.Y. and 27-year-old John B. Clark of Morris, N.Y. with burglary in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, both felonies.

They were arrested on July 10.

Authorities said the two men are connected to burglaries in Otsego and Delaware counties and were found to be in possession of stolen items.

Youngs was remanded to the Delaware County Jail on a $50,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond and Clark was remanded to the Otsego County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

State Police said investigators are seeking tips to locate the stolen items which include guns, generators, tools and other items.

Police ask that if you own guns or other items of value, to write down their serial numbers as it can help get them recovered.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call State Police at 607-561-7400.