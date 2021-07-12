Town of Chenango receives more than four inches of rain; potential for more

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Some portions of Broome County received up to four inches of rain Sunday night, and officials told 12 News they're worried about the potential for more.

Residents and crews in the Morningside Heights neighborhood on the edges of the towns of Dickinson and Chenango spent Monday cleaning up debris and mud that swept through the area during the latest storm.

Officials said the neighborhood's location on a hill, along with the proximity of several streams and ponds, leads to a confluence of water rushing down the hill.

When there's a heavy rainfall event such as this one, the smaller creeks fill-up of water, and when they overflow, there's nowhere for the water to go but down.

County Executive Jason Garnar (D) told 12 News the county didn't declare a state of emergency, but it did get its Emergency Operations Center up and running Sunday night just in case.

"What that does is that brings all of the county's decision-makers in terms of emergency response management together in one room so we were with our Director of Emergency Services Ray Serowik; we had the sheriff, and a number of his people, we had DPW there, all the decision-makers," Garnar said Monday.

Serowik said the ground has become so saturated because of the rain not just from this storm but the past couple of weeks, and if the area gets more rain as forecasted, more flash flooding is possible.

In particular, officials said the water converges on Wallace Road, and then further down the hill you are, the more likely your property is to be flooded.