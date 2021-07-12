Vestal police arrest man for attempted murder

(WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department said one person was arrested following a stabbing at an apartment at 205 Garden Ln. Sunday.

According to a news release, Vestal Police charged 31-year-old Zeke Wilmarth of Binghamton for attempted murder.

Police said around 5:45 Sunday, officers responded to a report of a domestic incident with injuries at the apartment.

They said officers found a woman on the porch of the house suffering from "multiple stab wounds and other injuries."

Authorities said the woman told officers that the person who stabbed her was inside the apartment upstairs.

Police noted that a man from the apartment poked his head outside the door but did not listen to officers' commands to leave the apartment. Instead, they said he closed and locked the door.

Eventually, officers said they got inside the apartment and took him into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Vestal Police Lt. Christopher Streno at 607-754-2477.