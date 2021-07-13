Australia vows financial aid as Sydney lockdown continues

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian government officials have announced added financial support for businesses and households as Sydney appears increasingly likely to enter a fourth week of lockdown due to coronavirus clusters. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would announce on Wednesday whether Sydney’s population of 5 million would remain locked down beyond the three-week mark on Friday. She had said the 24-hour record of 122 new cases recorded on Sunday made lifting the lockdown on Friday “almost impossible.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the presence in Sydney of the delta variant had escalated the pandemic danger.