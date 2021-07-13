Become a Microsoft Office Specialist for free

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Enrollment is now open for you to take your professional career to the next level. It's all made possible through a partnership with the Broome County Urban League and SUNY Attain.

One of the over 35 attain lab opportunities being offered is the Microsoft Office Specialist Program.

The program is fit for anyone wanting to build a foundation with the Microsoft ribbon of programs, those wanting to be retrained, or those looking for advanced training. An assessment is given before attendees are placed in the appropriate class.

"A lot of employers tell us that folks that come in with that certification are just head and shoulders above other employees because they already have Access, spreadsheets, Word, everything already learned and they already have a certification in it," said Jennifer Lesko, the president and CEO of the Broome County Urban League.

Once the certification is attained, the Urban League has a job placement program to help participants find their next opportunity, if needed.

The classes are free and it's funded through the SUNY Foundation, the non-profit arm of the SUNY system.