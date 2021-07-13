Binghamton Mayor David announces run for State Senate

(WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David (R) announced Tuesday afternoon that he is running for State Senate.

In early June, Mayor David said he was looking at the possibility of running for the State Senate 52nd District seat.

David's term as Mayor of Binghamton ends in December. He's been mayor of the city since 2014. He is Binghamton's 50th mayor.

If elected, Mayor David would replace State Senator Fred Akshar.

Akshar announced in early June that he would run for Broome County Sheriff in 2022, after serving as State Senator since 2015.