Binghamton Police investigating shooting where deadly stabbing occurred

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near the Saratoga Apartment Complex Monday around 8 p.m.

According to Binghamton Police, officers found one injured man with three gunshot wounds on Dewey Avenue. They said he was taken to the hospital and is "expected to survive."

Police said the shooting is not a random act and the parties involved know each other.

They noted that the initial call was for a report of a man with a handgun and they were advised that shots had been fired while responding.

The shooting follows an early July stabbing at the apartment complex where 27-year-old Takecia N. Mitchell died from her injuries.

Binghamton Police arrested 24-year-old Kout M. Akol in connection to the stabbing after Akol turned himself into the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.