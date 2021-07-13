Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse has climbed to 95 as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday that 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. That number includes 10 victims whose bodies have been recovered but not identified, leaving potentially four more victims to be found. The mayor said 85 victims have been identified and noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.