Flood Advisory from TUE 12:54 AM EDT until TUE 3:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Sullivan County in central New York…

East Central Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Southern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 300 AM EDT.

* At 1254 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Honesdale, Archbald, Lackawaxen, Hawley, Elmhurst, Narrowsburg,

Arlington, Lava, Lake Ariel, Tresslarville, Eldred, Mount Cobb,

Jessup, South Canaan, Tusten, Laurella, Kimbles, Seelyville,

Headley and Beach Lake.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over

the area as additional thunderstorms move in from the west. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&