Families of Lebanese blast victims protest interior minister

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese riot police have fired tear gas and scuffled with protesters, most of them relatives of victims of the Beirut port blast last August. Demonstrators gathered Tuesday outside the home of Lebanon’s caretaker interior minister demanding an end to what they say is obstruction of the investigation into one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. Mohamed Fehmi had rejected a request to lift immunity for a senior security official being investigated. The judge leading the probe has decided to go after senior government officials and current and former security officials while probing the Aug. 4 explosion that killed more than 200 people.