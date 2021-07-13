Lawsuit says Alabama blocking solar power with unfair fees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Environmental groups and homeowners filed a federal lawsuit against state regulators for approving Alabama Power’s fees on customers with rooftop or on-site solar. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Ragsdale LLC filed the lawsuit Monday against the Alabama Public Service Commission on behalf of GASP and four Alabama Power customers who installed solar panels on their properties. Homeowners and an environmental groups argue that the fees purposely discourage the use of solar in the sun-rich state. Alabama Power has maintained the fee is needed to maintain the infrastructure that will provide backup power to customers when the solar panels don’t provide enough energy.