(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting nearly 9,000 customers without power Tuesday night.

The power outages have been reported in Broome, Chemung, Cortland, Tioga, and Tompkins counties.

For a full breakdown of where power outages are located, click here.

For your forecast on the go, download the Storm Track 12 weather app. 12 News will have more details on the weather in its 11 p.m. newscast.