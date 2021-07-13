Severe storm and flash flooding threat still with us tonight

Tonight: Rain and thunder possible. Rain could be heavy. Flash flooding could develop in persistent rain. Any storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds. A tornado can not be ruled out. Muggy. Low: 65-71





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A stationary front remains draped across our area this evening and showers and storms are expected to mainly develop along, near, and west of the front. A few storms or showers are still possible east of the front, too. Any storms will produce heavy rain, the potential of flash flooding, hail to 1”, damaging wind and perhaps even a tornado. The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 11pm and the FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 12am. Severe weather is NOT GUARANTEED, but please remain weather aware tonight until the threats have ended for the day.



