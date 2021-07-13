Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 10:57 PM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Oneida County in central New York…

Otsego County in central New York…

Madison County in central New York…

Northern Delaware County in central New York…

Eastern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until midnight EDT.

* At 1056 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Georgetown to 6 miles south of Sidney, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Utica, Oneonta, Oneida, Kirkland, Norwich, Westmoreland, Eaton,

Paris, Deerfield and Hamilton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread

wind damage across Cortland County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH