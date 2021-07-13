Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 9:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHERN SENECA…SCHUYLER…SOUTHEASTERN YATES…CHEMUNG…

WESTERN TOMPKINS AND NORTHWESTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES…

At 851 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Himrod to near Pine City, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Chemung, Elmira, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Penn Yan, Hector,

Elmira Heights, Starkey and Covert.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH