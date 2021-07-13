Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 10:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT

FOR CAYUGA…WESTERN CORTLAND…ONONDAGA AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

At 932 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Plainville to near Owasco to near Ithaca, moving east

at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Onondaga, Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Ithaca, Auburn, De Witt, Lysander,

Cortland and Van Buren.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…70MPH