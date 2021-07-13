Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 9:10 PM EDT until TUE 10:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Schuyler County in central New York…

Northwestern Broome County in central New York…

Eastern Chemung County in central New York…

Southwestern Cortland County in central New York…

Tioga County in central New York…

Tompkins County in central New York…

North central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1015 PM EDT.

* At 909 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Millport to near Breesport to Chemung, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chemung, Ithaca, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton, Sayre, Maine,

Newfield, Waverly and Owego.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH