‘Some crumbs’: Critics urge rejection of $641M Flint deal

2:59 pm National News from the Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Some Flint residents are urging a judge to reject a $641 million settlement in litigation arising from the Michigan city’s lead-contaminated water. Federal Judge Judith Levy traveled to a Flint courtroom to listen to the objections. She’s holding hearings before deciding whether to approve or veto a deal worked out by lawyers for Flint residents, the state of Michigan and other parties. Michigan is paying $600 million of the settlement. Lawyers are seeking to carve out $200 million for their fees. The agreement makes money available to Flint residents who were exposed to the highly corrosive water, which wasn’t properly treated in 2014 and 2015. 

Associated Press

