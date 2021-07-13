Trump’s finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — The move by Donald Trump’s company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions overseeing a Scottish golf course, a payroll firm and other entities under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. He retains his role as CFO of the parent company. The company did not respond to a request for comment.