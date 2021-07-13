UK lawmakers to vote on contentious foreign aid cut

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are voting on whether to overturn a big cut to the U.K.’s foreign aid budget. Aid groups say the decision has slashed billions from programs that help some of the world’s poorest people. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government announced in November that it would cut the share of national income set aside for foreign aid from 0.7% to 0.5%, citing the blow to Britain’s economy from the coronavirus pandemic. Former Prime Minister Theresa May and other high-profile Conservatives have joined opposition politicians, United Nations agencies and aid groups in criticizing the budget cut. If lawmakers vote against the cut on Tuesday, the 0.7% budget share would be restored next year.