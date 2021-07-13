United Way seeks volunteers for its ‘Day of Caring’ event

(WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County is looking for volunteers for its "Day of Caring" event in September.

The United Way said the Day of Caring event is its largest, single-day volunteer event. In 2020, more than 450 volunteers participated in more than 1,900 volunteers hours for a value of around $60,000 for the community.

They are seeking organizations that are interested in hosting volunteer projects including local health and human service agencies, schools, parks, churches, and attractions throughout Broome County.

For more information about volunteering, call the United Way of Broome County at 607-240-2000.

Past volunteer projects included reading with children, assisting with business mailings, gardening, painting, and beautification/improvement projects, each aligning with one of United Way’s Building Blocks: Heath, Education, Financial Stability, and Basic Needs.

The Day of Caring event will be held on Sept. 10 and 11.