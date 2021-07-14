10 killed, including 6 Chinese, in Pakistan bus accident

MANSEHRA, Pakistan (AP) — A government official says a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani construction workers on a slippery mountainous road in northwest Pakistan fell into a ravine, killing at least 10 people, including six Chinese nationals. A deputy commissioner says at least 36 people were also injured in the accident in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It happened following an overnight rain. Chinese engineers and construction workers are helping Pakistan build a dam in Kohistan. The Pakistani and Chinese construction workers were on their way to the project site when the accident happened.