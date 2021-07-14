Arizona county to spend $3M on voting machines after audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county has approved nearly $3 million for new vote-counting machines to replace those given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the 2020 election. The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday that the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment. The secretary of state had said she would seek to decertify the machines if the county planned to use them again. Meanwhile, a U.S. House committee is demanding records from Cyber Ninjas, a firm hired to oversee the audit. It’s led by a supporter of former President Donald Trump who has spread conspiracy theories backing Trump’s false claims of fraud.