Blinken urges Myanmar action in ASEAN meeting with its envoy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked his Southeast Asian counterparts to jointly press for an end to violence in Myanmar, its return to a democratic path and the release of all political prisoners. Myanmar’s military-appointed foreign minister attended the video meeting with the top U.S. envoy and Association of Southeast Asian Nations representatives. However, it wasn’t immediately clear if Myanmar’s representative responded to Blinken’s concerns or previous ASEAN demands. The group also discussed their South China Sea territorial disputes with China and surging coronavirus outbreaks around the region.