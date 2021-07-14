Brazilian leader evaluated for possible emergency surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a Brasilia hospital with an intestinal obstruction and might need an emergency surgery. The president’s office initially said Wednesday he was being examined because of persistent hiccups and was “feeling well”. But it later said he would be transferred to another hospital in Sao Paulo for tests to determine if surgery is needed. The president has undergone several operations since being stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 campaign.bolsonaro