Ex-Tennessee vaccine leader: Firing put politics over health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s former top vaccinations official said she couldn’t stay silent after she was fired this week amid scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over her department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19. Dr. Michelle Fiscus said the state’s elected leaders put politics over the health of children by firing her Monday for her efforts to get more Tennesseans vaccinated. She said the agency provided no reason for her dismissal. Fiscus then penned a blistering 1,200-word response in which she said she is ashamed of Tennessee’s leaders and afraid for her state. So far, Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s administration has been mum on the firing, citing personnel matters.