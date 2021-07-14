Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap activist in US, others

NEW YORK (AP) — An Iranian intelligence officer and three members of an Iranian intelligence network have been charged in Manhattan with plotting to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile and take her back to Tehran. An indictment in Manhattan federal court Tuesday alleges that the plot was part of a wider plan to lure three individuals in Canada and a fifth person in the United Kingdom to Iran. According to the indictment, all of the targeted victims had been critical of Iran. Brooklyn-based Masih Alinejad confirmed that authorities had told her she was among the targeted victims. Alinejad is a prominent activist who became a U.S. citizen in 2019 after fleeing Iran.