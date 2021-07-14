Gov. Cuomo signs legislation to include texting in telemarketing protection

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday that helps protect New Yorkers from telemarketing by text message.

The new legislation expands New York State's definition of telemarketing to include text messages. Previously, texting was not defined as telemarketing, exempting it from robocall protections.

In a statement sent to media, Governor Cuomo said the following about the legislation:

"Our consumer protections need to keep pace with technology and New Yorkers who have long been plagued by the nuisance of annoying calls from telemarketers now have to contend with unwanted texts attempting to sell them things they don't want. This legislation closes this annoying loophole and will help ensure our laws are modernized to confront the needs of New Yorkers."

Cuomo's office said robocalls are a longstanding nuisance for New Yorkers and people across the country.