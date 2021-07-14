Skip to Content

Haiti gets 500K vaccine doses; its first of the pandemic

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti has received its first coronavirus vaccine since the pandemic began, welcoming 500,000 doses as the country battles a spike in cases and deaths. The Pan American Health Organization said late Wednesday that the United States donated the doses via the United Nations’ COVAX program for low-income countries. A spokeswoman for the regional health agency tells The Associated Press that the shipment was Moderna vaccine. Haiti’s minister of public health says the vaccine will be administered for free.

Associated Press

